CAVE CITY POLICE ARREST FEMALE FOR ASSAULT ON POLICE OFFICERS

on 01/08/2017 |
Featured Local News News Top Stories

Cave City Police arrested 41 year old Billy Sanderson and 29 year old Amanda Breeze both of Cave City on Thursday night. Officers received a complaint at 112 Brittyn Way in reference to a physical domestic between Sanderson and Breeze. After a brief investigation Officers decide to arrest Sanderson on Assault 4th degree domestic violence. While Officers were attempting to arrest Sanderson Breeze started assault the Officers for arresting Sanderson. Breeze was arrested and charged with assault 3rd degree (police officer) and resisting arrest. Sanderson was arrested and charged with assault 4th degree domestic violence and menacing. Both Sanderson and Breeze were lodged in the Barren County Jail. Officer Paul Reynolds and Chief Terrill Riley were the arresting Officers.

