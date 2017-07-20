on 07/20/2017 |

Cave City Police arrest five.

On Monday, Officer Joey Judd, observed a red single cab truck back up onto the sidewalk at Glenwood Apartments. Officer Judd made contact with Schyler Trey Kjelsen of Greensburg. After a brief investigation officer Judd administered field sobriety tests. Kjelsen was arrested and charged with Driving on DUI suspended license and Operating motor vehicle under influence of drugs. Officer Judd was assisted on scene by SGT James Roberts.

On Tuesday ,Officer Paul Reynolds observed a Red Mitsubishi Eclipse operating in a reckless manner on Park City Glasgow Road. Upon initiating his emergency equipment the vehicle fled and refused to stop. The vehicle eventually stopped and Officer Reynolds subsequently arrested Tiras Mitchell of Columbia. Mitchell was charged with Fleeing or evading police 1st degree, wanton endangerment 1st degree-police officer, Possession of controlled substance(meth), Drug paraphernalia buy/possess, Reckless driving and Tampering with physical evidence.

Micheal Abney, a passenger, of the same vehicle was also arrested for Possession of controlled substance 1st degree (meth), Drug paraphernalia- buy/possess and tampering with physical evidence. Both were lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

Also on Tuesday, Officer Michael Stevenson arrested Samuel Norris and Brittany Rowe of Cave City on Hart County Indictment Warrants. Officer Stevenson made contact with the two on a traffic stop on East Happy Valley Street. Samuel Norris was also charged with Driving on DUI suspended License. Both were lodged in the Barren County Detention Center. Officer Stevenson was assisted on scene by SGT James Roberts.

All individuals were taken to and lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.