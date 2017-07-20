Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

CAVE CITY POLICE ARREST FIVE

on 07/20/2017 |

Cave City Police arrest five.

On Monday, Officer Joey Judd, observed a red single cab truck back up onto the sidewalk at Glenwood Apartments. Officer Judd made contact with Schyler Trey Kjelsen of Greensburg. After a brief investigation officer Judd administered field sobriety tests. Kjelsen was arrested and charged with Driving on DUI suspended license and Operating motor vehicle under influence of drugs. Officer Judd was assisted on scene by SGT James Roberts.

Schyler Trey Kjelsen

On Tuesday ,Officer Paul Reynolds observed a Red Mitsubishi Eclipse operating in a reckless manner on Park City Glasgow Road. Upon initiating his emergency equipment the vehicle fled and refused to stop. The vehicle eventually stopped and Officer Reynolds subsequently arrested Tiras Mitchell of Columbia. Mitchell was charged with Fleeing or evading police 1st degree, wanton endangerment 1st degree-police officer, Possession of controlled substance(meth), Drug paraphernalia buy/possess, Reckless driving and Tampering with physical evidence.
Micheal Abney, a passenger, of the same vehicle was also arrested for Possession of controlled substance 1st degree (meth), Drug paraphernalia- buy/possess and tampering with physical evidence. Both were lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

Also on Tuesday, Officer Michael Stevenson arrested Samuel Norris and Brittany Rowe of Cave City on Hart County Indictment Warrants. Officer Stevenson made contact with the two on a traffic stop on East Happy Valley Street. Samuel Norris was also charged with Driving on DUI suspended License. Both were lodged in the Barren County Detention Center. Officer Stevenson was assisted on scene by SGT James Roberts.

All individuals were taken to and lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

Beech Bend Park

DollyWood


Person of the Day

TREVOR REECE

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Heat Advisory

Issued:
8:49 AM CDT on July 20, 2017
Expires:
7:00 PM CDT on July 21, 2017

Special Statement

Issued:
2:28 AM CDT on July 20, 2017
Expires:
4:00 PM CDT on July 20, 2017
Partly Cloudy
Currently
90°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 07/20 10%
High 92° / Low 72°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Friday 07/21 10%
High 96° / Low 74°
Clear
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Saturday 07/22 50%
High 94° / Low 75°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.