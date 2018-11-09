Logo


CAVE CITY POLICE ARREST HIT AND RUN OFFENDER

on 09/11/2018 |

Cave City Police respond to a hit and run non injury collision on Sunday on East Happy Valley Road. While Cave City Police were speaking with an operator of one vehicle the hit and run vehicle returned to the scene, the operator of the hit and run vehicle was identified as Javier Cedrillo of Glasgow.

Investigation determined that Cedrillo did not have any driver’s license. Upon completion of investigation Cedrillo was charged and arrested for No operators-moped license , Leaving scene of accident failure to render aid , Failure to produce insurance card , and Failure of non owner to maintain required insurance 1st. The collision was investigated by Officer Judd.

