CAVE CITY POLICE ARREST LOUISIANA MAN AFTER FAILING SOBRIETY TEST

on 09/02/2018 |

On Friday around 7:48 officers with the Cave City Police Department received a complaint of an intoxicated person leaving the Red Roof Inn driving a white Impala passenger car. The caller stated that he observed the driver of the vehicle take 12 shots of liquor at a restaurant prior to driving.

Officer Michael Stevenson made contact with the vehicle in the parking lot of Mammoth Liquors. Officer Stevenson spoke to the drive and an odor of alcoholic beverage emanated from the vehicle as well as the drive displayed slurred speech.

Stevenson requested the driver to submit to Standardized Field Sobriety tests. Upon completion of the test Justin Coulter of Oak Grover Louisiana was placed under arrest and charged with no other registration receipt and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs/alcohol.