CAVE CITY POLICE ARREST ONE AFTER A TRAFFIC STOP

Cave City Police Chief Terrill Riley arrested 34 year old Brandie Lawler of Cave City on Friday evening. Chief Riley observed Lawler on North 3rd Street with a

expired registration. A traffic stop was made on Lawler and after a brief investigation it was determined that Lawler was operating the vehicle under the

influence of drugs. Lawler was arrested and charged with no registration plates, no registration receipt, failure to maintain insurance, illegal possession of a legend

drug and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and or drugs 1st offense. Lawler was lodged into the Barren County Jail. Chief Riley was assisted on

scene by Officer James Edwards and Special Deputy Robert Smith.