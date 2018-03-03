Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

CAVE CITY POLICE ARREST TWO ON DRUG CHARGES AFTER REPORT OF POSSIBLE DOMESTIC DISPUTE

on 03/03/2018 |

Thursday evening, Cave City Police were dispatched to Five Star Food Mart to check into a report of a possible domestic dispute. Upon arrival, they found the couple inside a Chevy pick-up truck with the engine running.

After speaking with the couple, identified as 36 year old Samuel Adkins and 34 year old Natasha Woosley, both of Morgantown, K-9 Jax was called to the scene and he gave a positive alert on the vehicle for drugs. The alert led to the discovery of meth, prescription pills, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Both Adkins and Woosley were arrested and charged with Possession Of A Controlled Substance 1st Degree, Possession Of A Controlled Substance 3rd Degree. Possession Of Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia and Prescription Not In Proper Container. Additionally, Adkins was charged with DUI and Woosley was charged with Public Intoxication.

Both Adkins and Woosley were lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “CAVE CITY POLICE ARREST TWO ON DRUG CHARGES AFTER REPORT OF POSSIBLE DOMESTIC DISPUTE”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Today we are patting on the back- Shelby Love

Shelby Love

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
52°
Clear
Clear
Saturday 03/03 0%
High 54° / Low 29°
Clear
Clear
Sunday 03/04 0%
High 58° / Low 36°
Clear
Chance of Rain
Monday 03/05 80%
High 53° / Low 40°
Chance of Rain
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« March 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Sat 03

Build a Bed Event

February 19 @ 12:00 AM - March 31 @ 12:00 AM
Sat 10

Cinderella’s Closet

March 10 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Wed 11

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

April 11 @ 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.