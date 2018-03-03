CAVE CITY POLICE ARREST TWO ON DRUG CHARGES AFTER REPORT OF POSSIBLE DOMESTIC DISPUTE

on 03/03/2018 |

Thursday evening, Cave City Police were dispatched to Five Star Food Mart to check into a report of a possible domestic dispute. Upon arrival, they found the couple inside a Chevy pick-up truck with the engine running.

After speaking with the couple, identified as 36 year old Samuel Adkins and 34 year old Natasha Woosley, both of Morgantown, K-9 Jax was called to the scene and he gave a positive alert on the vehicle for drugs. The alert led to the discovery of meth, prescription pills, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Both Adkins and Woosley were arrested and charged with Possession Of A Controlled Substance 1st Degree, Possession Of A Controlled Substance 3rd Degree. Possession Of Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia and Prescription Not In Proper Container. Additionally, Adkins was charged with DUI and Woosley was charged with Public Intoxication.

Both Adkins and Woosley were lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.