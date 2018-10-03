Cave City Police Officer Joey Judd arrested 29 year old Crystal Watkins of East Bernstadt on Wednesday evening. Officer Judd received a tip that Watkins would be in Cave City traveling in a Red Toyota Rav and had outstanding warrants for her arrest. Officer Judd observed the vehicle on Mammoth Cave Street and made a traffic stop on the vehicle. After making contact with Watkins a strong odor of marijuana was coming from inside the vehicle. After searching the vehicle the search revealed marijuana and several prescription pills. Watkins was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substances 1st degree and prescription not in proper container. Watkins was also served with 7 outstanding warrants. Watkins was lodged into the Barren County Jail. Officer Judd was assisted on scene by Chief Terrill Riley
CAVE CITY POLICE ARREST WOMAN ON MARIJUANA BUST, ALSO SERVE 7 OUTSTANDING WARRANTS
03/10/2018
