Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

CAVE CITY POLICE ARRESTS TWO UNDER THE INFLUENCE DRIVERS FRIDAY NIGHT

on 12/10/2017 |

Cave City Police Officer Chris Edwards arrested 62 year old David Whobrey of Horse Cave on Friday night. Officer Edwards observed Whobrey driving in a careless manner on Broadway Street. After making a traffic stop on Whobrey and a brief investigation he was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, careless driving and failure to produce insurance card. Whobrey was lodged into the Barren County Jail. Officer Edwards was assisted on scene by Officer Paul Reynolds.

 

Officer Paul Reynolds arrested 25 year old Sue Whobrey of Horse Cave on Friday night. Officer Reynolds observed Whobrey on North Dixie Highway and she crossed the center line several times. After a making a traffic stop and a brief investigation Whobrey was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and or drugs, careless driving, failure of owner to maintain insurance and no seat belt. Whobrey was lodged into the Barren County Jail.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “CAVE CITY POLICE ARRESTS TWO UNDER THE INFLUENCE DRIVERS FRIDAY NIGHT”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

RITA FELKINS

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
39°
Clear
Clear
Sunday 12/10 0%
High 42° / Low 26°
Clear
Clear
Monday 12/11 10%
High 51° / Low 33°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 12/12 20%
High 36° / Low 20°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.