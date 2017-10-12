CAVE CITY POLICE ARRESTS TWO UNDER THE INFLUENCE DRIVERS FRIDAY NIGHT

on 12/10/2017 |

Cave City Police Officer Chris Edwards arrested 62 year old David Whobrey of Horse Cave on Friday night. Officer Edwards observed Whobrey driving in a careless manner on Broadway Street. After making a traffic stop on Whobrey and a brief investigation he was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, careless driving and failure to produce insurance card. Whobrey was lodged into the Barren County Jail. Officer Edwards was assisted on scene by Officer Paul Reynolds.

Officer Paul Reynolds arrested 25 year old Sue Whobrey of Horse Cave on Friday night. Officer Reynolds observed Whobrey on North Dixie Highway and she crossed the center line several times. After a making a traffic stop and a brief investigation Whobrey was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and or drugs, careless driving, failure of owner to maintain insurance and no seat belt. Whobrey was lodged into the Barren County Jail.