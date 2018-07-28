Logo


CAVE CITY POLICE CHIEF ARRESTS 1 ON FRIDAY

on 07/28/2018 |

Cave City Police Chief Terrill Riley arrested 33 year old Jay D. Ochoa of Bowling Green on Friday morning. Chief Riley observed Ochoa operating a Red Chevrolet Truck on Grindstead Mill Road with expired registration plates. After making a traffic stop on Ochoa he was run through NCIC where he had two active Barren County Warrants and one parole violation warrant. After a brief investigation some suspected methamphetamine was found outside of the truck that Ochoa had admitted to throwing out as he was getting pulled over. Ochoa was arrested and charged with no registration plates, no registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, operating on a suspended or revoked operator license, possession of control substances 1st degree 2nd offense (meth), drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence and persistent felony offender. Ochoa was lodged into the Barren County Jail.

