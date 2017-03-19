CAVE CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT ENDS A PARTY FINDING ALCOHOL AND MARIJUANA

On Saturday, March 18th 2017, Officer Garth Avery received a complaint in reference to a party that was occurring on Duke street in Cave City that involved several juveniles consuming alcohol and marijuana. Upon arrival and further investigation, 5 juveniles and several other subjects were located at the residence. Of the 5 juveniles located, 4 of them were found to be under the influence of alcohol, marijuana, or both. A large quantity of alcohol was located, along with a noticeable amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Officer Avery arrested the homeowner, Rachel Whitehead, 41, of Cave City, charging her with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful transaction with a minor 2nd degree. Assisting Officer Avery in the investigation was Sgt James Roberts, Officer Chris Edwards, Officer Tim Highbaugh, Officer Paul Reynolds, and K9 “Jax.”