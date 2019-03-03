CAVE CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPONDS TO LOCAL BANK AND MAKES ONE ARREST

on 03/03/2019 |

On 3/1/2019, Major Dave Houchens with the Cave City Police Department

responded to U.S. Bank on Broadway ST in reference to a possible

intoxicated driver. The complaint stated a silver Chevrolet SUV had struck

a curb while pulling into the parking lot and was being operated by a

female. Major Houchens observed a vehicle matching the description and

conducted a traffic stop on 1st ST for a equipment violation. Major

Houchens made contact with the driver, Heather Lyons of Horse Cave and a

male passenger later identified as Joshua Hatfield of Lenoir, TN.

After a brief investigation, Officer Paul Reynolds deployed K9 Jax who gave a

positive alert on the vehicle. During the subsequent search, Officers

located suspected marijuana, and a black bag containing suspected

methamphetamine and used syringes. Heather Lyons stated the marijuana

belonged to her but denied knowledge of the methamphetamine and syringes.

During questioning Joshua Hatfield admitted ownership of the

methamphetamine and syringes.

Hatfield was arrested by Major Houchens and charged with possession of controlled substance 1st degree (Methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Heather Lyons was determined not to be under the influence during the investigation. Lyons was cited for no tail lamps, failure to produce insurance card and possession of marijuana and released. Major Houchens was assisted by

Officer Paul Reynolds and Detective Garth Avery.