CAVE CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT SAFETY CHECKPOINT LOCATIONS

Traffic safety check points for May 2018:

City Police Department will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints on May 25, 2018 thru May 28, 2018 through out the city. During the checkpoints officers will be enforcing laws related to Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, Licensing of motor vehicles and operators, Registration and insurance violations, Seat belt and child restraint violations and Motor vehicle equipment violations.

Below is a list of traffic safety checkpoint locations.

400 block of Mammoth Cave Street

800 block of Mammoth Cave Road

Old Lexington Road and Cementery Road

Grindstead Mill Road and Blair Road

Old Horse Cave Road at County Line

Happy Valley Road and West Estes Road

400 block of North Dixie HWY