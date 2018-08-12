Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

CAVE CITY POLICE K-9 JAX ALERTED OF NARCOTICS IN TRUCK TRAVELING ON NORTH DIXIE HIGHWAY

on 12/08/2018 |

Thursday Cave City Police Officer Paul Reynolds observed a Black Dodge truck traveling North, on North Dixie Highway. Officer Reynolds observed the truck swerve across the center-line multiple times and swerve off the shoulder of the road. Officer Reynolds conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and contact with the driver, Richard W. Neal, of Horse Cave. During the investigation, K-9 Jax was deployed and gave a positive alert on the vehicle. During the search, officers located 44 Hydrocodone pills in an improper container, 32 Oxycodone pills inside an improper container and seized $ 157.00 cash. Neal was arrested and charged with Trafficking in a controlled substances 1st degree, careless driving, prescription controlled substances not in proper container and drug paraphernalia. More charges could follow, pending the investigation. Officer Reynolds was assisted on scene by Sergeant Houchens and Officer Chris Edwards.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “CAVE CITY POLICE K-9 JAX ALERTED OF NARCOTICS IN TRUCK TRAVELING ON NORTH DIXIE HIGHWAY”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

WILSON EVERETT

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Winter Weather Advisory

Issued:
2:06 AM CST on December 08, 2018
Expires:
11:00 AM CST on December 09, 2018
Clear
Currently
31°
Clear
Overcast
Saturday 12/08 0%
High 37° / Low 30°
Overcast
Partly Cloudy
Sunday 12/09 20%
High 42° / Low 24°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Monday 12/10 0%
High 44° / Low 21°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.