CAVE CITY POLICE K-9 JAX ALERTED OF NARCOTICS IN TRUCK TRAVELING ON NORTH DIXIE HIGHWAY

Thursday Cave City Police Officer Paul Reynolds observed a Black Dodge truck traveling North, on North Dixie Highway. Officer Reynolds observed the truck swerve across the center-line multiple times and swerve off the shoulder of the road. Officer Reynolds conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and contact with the driver, Richard W. Neal, of Horse Cave. During the investigation, K-9 Jax was deployed and gave a positive alert on the vehicle. During the search, officers located 44 Hydrocodone pills in an improper container, 32 Oxycodone pills inside an improper container and seized $ 157.00 cash. Neal was arrested and charged with Trafficking in a controlled substances 1st degree, careless driving, prescription controlled substances not in proper container and drug paraphernalia. More charges could follow, pending the investigation. Officer Reynolds was assisted on scene by Sergeant Houchens and Officer Chris Edwards.