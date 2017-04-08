CAVE CITY POLICE MADE TWO ARREST THURSDAY NIGHT

on 08/04/2017 |

Cave City Police Officer Michael Stevenson arrested 53 year old Bernadette Wilson of Crossville Tennessee on Thursday night. Officer Stevenson observed Wilson driving in a reckless manner on Happy Valley Street. After making a traffic stop on Wilson and a brief investigation Officer Stevenson was able to determine that Wilson was operating the vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Wilson was arrested and charged with reckless driving, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and or drugs. Wilson was lodged into the Barren County Jail.

Cave City Police Sergeant James Roberts also arrested 53 year old Thomas Sublett of Cave City on Thursday night. Sergeant Roberts observed Sublett on South Dixie Highway with a equipment violation. After making a traffic stop on Sublett and a brief investigation Sergeant Roberts was able to determine that Sublett was under the influence of alcohol. Sublett was arrested and charged with improper or no turn signal and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and or drugs. Sublett was lodged into the Barren County Jail.