CAVE CITY POLICE MAKE DUI ARREST

On Saturday, October 21 at approximately 8:43pm, Officer Chris Edwards of the Cave City Police Department observed a Red 1998 Dodge Dakota traveling Southbound on N Dixie HWY with a license plate that was not illuminated and was obscured by a broken cover.

Upon making contact Officer Edwards could detect the presence of alcoholic beverage coming from the passengers compartment of the vehicle. After a brief investigation Officer Edwards charged the driver of the vehicle, 27 year old Justin N Boyd of Cave City with rear license plate not illuminated, rim or frame obscuring lettering or decal on plate, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs 3rd offense. Officer Edwards was assisted on scene by Sgt James Roberts and Officer Paul Reynolds.