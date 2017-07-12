Logo


CAVE CITY POLICE MAKE THREE TUESDAY ARRESTS

on 12/07/2017 |

Cave City Police Officer Mark Johnson arrested 27 year old Richard Buckingham of Cave City on Tuesday morning. Officer Johnson received a call that a vehicle had struck a parked utility trailer on Grindstead Mill Road and then fled from the scene. Officer Johnson made contact with the vehicle at 405 Grindstead Mill Road with Buckingham still behind the wheel of the vehicle passed out. After a brief investigation Buckingham was arrested and charged with no registration plates, no registration receipt, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and or drugs, leaving the scene of a accident, disorderly conduct and possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle. Buckingham was lodged into the Barren County Jail. Officer Johnson was assisted on scene by Chief Terrill Riley.

Cave City Police Officer Michael Stevenson arrested 47 year old Danielle Conner of Mammoth Cave on Tuesday evening. Officer Stevenson observed Conner on Mammoth Cave Road driving her vehicle in a careless manner. After making a traffic stop on Conner and a brief investigation she was arrested and charged with careless driving, no registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and or drugs. Conner was lodged into the Barren County Jail.

Cave City Police Officer Paul Reynolds arrested 33 year old Andrea Riley of Hardyville on Tuesday night. Officer Reynolds observed Riley operating her vehicle on Old Lexington Road in a careless manner. After making a traffic stop on Riley and a brief investigation she was arrested and charged with careless driving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs, failure to maintain required insurance and possession of marijuana. The passenger of the vehicle Ronnie Mayberry, was also arrested and charged with public intoxication and possession of marijuana. Both Riley and Mayberry were lodged into the Barren County Jail. Officer Reynolds was assisted on scene by K-9 Jax.

