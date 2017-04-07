Cave City Police recover safe from a fall burglary,

In lat November of last year, Cave City Police began their investigation into a burglary at the Bi-Rite Grocery Store on South Dixie Hwy, where a safe was stolen from the store. Last week the investigation led police to secure a search warrant and a safe, believed to be the one stolen from Bi-Rite Grocery, was found.

Cave City Police say they are continuing their investigation and arrests are expected.

The Cave City Police Department was assisted in the investigation by the Kentucky State Police, the Barren River Drug Task Force, and Crossroads Towing Service.