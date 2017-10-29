The Cave City Police Department responded to two accidents with injuries yesterday on I-65. The first was around 10:30 at the 50 Mile Marker. The Park City and Cave City Volunteer fire Departments responded along with the Barren-Metcalfe EMS. The second accident was around 3:50 at the 53 mile marker. The Cave City Fire Department assisted the Cave City Police Department in that accident. No other details are available at this time.
CAVE CITY POLICE RESPOND TO TWO ACCIDENTS SATURDAY
on 10/29/2017 |
