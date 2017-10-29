Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

CAVE CITY POLICE RESPOND TO TWO ACCIDENTS SATURDAY

on 10/29/2017 |

The Cave City Police Department responded to two accidents with injuries yesterday on I-65. The first was around 10:30 at the 50 Mile Marker. The Park City and Cave City Volunteer fire Departments responded along with the Barren-Metcalfe EMS. The second accident was around 3:50 at the 53 mile marker. The Cave City Fire Department assisted the Cave City Police Department in that accident. No other details are available at this time.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “CAVE CITY POLICE RESPOND TO TWO ACCIDENTS SATURDAY”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Helen Hatcher

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
37°
Overcast
Overcast
Sunday 10/29 0%
High 44° / Low 32°
Overcast
Clear
Monday 10/30 0%
High 61° / Low 36°
Clear
Clear
Tuesday 10/31 10%
High 53° / Low 36°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.