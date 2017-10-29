CAVE CITY POLICE RESPOND TO TWO ACCIDENTS SATURDAY

on 10/29/2017 |

The Cave City Police Department responded to two accidents with injuries yesterday on I-65. The first was around 10:30 at the 50 Mile Marker. The Park City and Cave City Volunteer fire Departments responded along with the Barren-Metcalfe EMS. The second accident was around 3:50 at the 53 mile marker. The Cave City Fire Department assisted the Cave City Police Department in that accident. No other details are available at this time.