CAVE CITY POLICE SAY BE READY FOR ROAD BLOCKS

on 06/14/2018 |

Cave City Police say be ready for road blocks.

Cave City Police Department will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints, more commonly referred to as road blocks, starting on June 22, 2018 thru July 9, 2018 throughout the city. During the checkpoints, officers will be enforcing traffic laws, focusing on the safety of all motorists.  Officers will be on the lookout for impaired drivers, violations of registrations, licensing and insurance violations, seat belt and child restraint violations and equipment violations.

You can expect road blocks to be at any/all of the following locations:

400 block of Mammoth Cave Street

800 block of Mammoth Cave Road

Old Lexington Road and Cemetery Road

Grindstead Mill Road and Blair Road

Old Horse Cave Road at County Line

Happy Valley Road and West Estes Road

400 block of North Dixie Hwy

 

