CAVE CITY POLICE SERVE MULTIPLE ARREST WARRANTS

on 10/08/2018 |

On Friday, October 5th 2018, Officers with the Cave City Police Department

responded to a residence located on Louisville Road in Cave City in

reference to attempting to serve multiple arrest warrants on an

individual. Upon arrival at the residence, contact was made with a Beverly

Erin Daniels, 18, of Cave City. Consent to search the residence was

granted by Daniels and upon a search of the residence, drug paraphernalia

was located. CCPD Officer Chris Edwards ultimately charged Daniels with

one count of Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess. While at the residence, a

vehicle matching the description of a vehicle that the subject with

warrants was suspected to be in passed the residence. Officers conducted a

traffic stop on the vehicle, making contact with a Deion Waggoner subject

of whom was wanted on multiple warrants out of Barren County. Cave City

Police Department Officer Dave Houchen’s observed Waggoner attempting to

conceal an unknown item under an occupied infant car seat inside of the

vehicle. CCPD Officer Paul Reynolds attempted to place Waggoner under

arrest, when Waggoner assaulted Officer Reynolds and Officer Houchen’s and

attempted to flee from the scene. After a brief struggle, Waggoner was

taken into custody by Officer Dave Houchens and Officer Paul Reynolds.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that Waggoner attempted to

conceal suspected crystal methamphetamine under the aforementioned car

seat. Waggoner was transported via Barren Metcalfe County EMS to Caverna

Hospital where he was treated and released. Waggoner was arrested and

charged with two counts of Assault 3rd Degree-Police Officer, Fleeing or

evading police-1st degree(on foot), Resisting arrest, Wanton endangerment-

1st degree, Trafficking a controlled substance-1st degree- 2nd or >

offense(<2 gms methamphetamine), Drug paraphernalia- Buy/Possess, and

Tampering with physical evidence. Waggoner was served with one Barren

County Indictment Warrant for Burglary 2nd Degree, Assault 4th

Degree(Domestic Violence)-Minor Injury, and Persistent felony offender. He

was also served with two failure to appear warrants out of Barren County

Circuit Court and one from Barren County District Court. Waggoner was

lodged in the Barren County Detention Center. The Cave City Police

Department was assisted in the investigation by the Barren County

Sheriff’s Office, the Barren River Drug Task Force, and Barren County

Child Protective Services.