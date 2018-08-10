CAVE CITY POLICE SERVE MULTIPLE ARREST WARRANTS

On Friday, October 5th 2018, Officers with the Cave City Police Department
responded to a residence located on Louisville Road in Cave City in
reference to attempting to serve multiple arrest warrants on an
individual. Upon arrival at the residence, contact was made with a Beverly
Erin Daniels, 18, of Cave City. Consent to search the residence was
granted by Daniels and upon a search of the residence, drug paraphernalia
was located. CCPD Officer Chris Edwards ultimately charged Daniels with
one count of Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess. While at the residence, a
vehicle matching the description of a vehicle that the subject with
warrants was suspected to be in passed the residence. Officers conducted a
traffic stop on the vehicle, making contact with a Deion Waggoner subject
of whom was wanted on multiple warrants out of Barren County. Cave City
Police Department Officer Dave Houchen’s observed Waggoner attempting to
conceal an unknown item under an occupied infant car seat inside of the
vehicle. CCPD Officer Paul Reynolds attempted to place Waggoner under
arrest, when Waggoner assaulted Officer Reynolds and Officer Houchen’s and
attempted to flee from the scene. After a brief struggle, Waggoner was
taken into custody by Officer Dave Houchens and Officer Paul Reynolds.
Upon further investigation, it was determined that Waggoner attempted to
conceal suspected crystal methamphetamine under the aforementioned car
seat. Waggoner was transported via Barren Metcalfe County EMS to Caverna
Hospital where he was treated and released. Waggoner was arrested and
charged with two counts of Assault 3rd Degree-Police Officer, Fleeing or
evading police-1st degree(on foot), Resisting arrest, Wanton endangerment-
1st degree, Trafficking a controlled substance-1st degree- 2nd or >
offense(<2 gms methamphetamine), Drug paraphernalia- Buy/Possess, and
Tampering with physical evidence. Waggoner was served with one Barren
County Indictment Warrant for Burglary 2nd Degree, Assault 4th
Degree(Domestic Violence)-Minor Injury, and Persistent felony offender. He
was also served with two failure to appear warrants out of Barren County
Circuit Court and one from Barren County District Court. Waggoner was
lodged in the Barren County Detention Center. The Cave City Police
Department was assisted in the investigation by the Barren County
Sheriff’s Office, the Barren River Drug Task Force, and Barren County
Child Protective Services.
No Responses to “CAVE CITY POLICE SERVE MULTIPLE ARREST WARRANTS”