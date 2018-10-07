Logo


CAVE CITY SEEING THE PEAK OF TOURISM THIS YEAR

on 07/10/2018 |

Tourism is at it’s peak this time of year. The Cave City Council reported almost $52,000 in restaurant taxes and a little more than $20,000 in Transient Room Taxes. The total amount was transferred to the tourist commission.

