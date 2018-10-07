Tourism is at it’s peak this time of year. The Cave City Council reported almost $52,000 in restaurant taxes and a little more than $20,000 in Transient Room Taxes. The total amount was transferred to the tourist commission.
CAVE CITY SEEING THE PEAK OF TOURISM THIS YEAR
on 07/10/2018 |
Share this story:
Recent Posts
-
KROGER DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN FLORENCE WILL HIRE 250 NEW EMPLOYEES07/10/2018 - 0 Comment
-
Community and Church Events, Tuesday, July 10, 201807/10/2018 - 0 Comment
-
Birthdays and Anniversaries for Tuesday, July 10, 201807/10/2018 - 0 Comment
DR. KARA GILKEY
Weather Forecast
Events Calendar
|S
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|
1
|
2
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
13
|
14
|
15
|
16
|
17
|
18
|
19
|
20
|
21
|
22
|
23
|
24
|
25
|
26
|
27
|
28
|
30
|
31
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
Sun 29
Sneed Family Singing at Holland Missionary Baptist Church
July 29 @ 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fri 24
Sneed Family Singing at River Park Center
August 24 @ 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sat 25
Sneed Family Singing at Capital Arts Center
August 25 @ 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
No Responses to “CAVE CITY SEEING THE PEAK OF TOURISM THIS YEAR”