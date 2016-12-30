CAVE CITY TRAIL TOWN MEETING PLANNED

Cave City, KY. December 29, 2016. Cave City Tourist and Convention Commission will hold a planning meeting January 5, 6pm, to establish committees and community involvement for the Kentucky Trail Town application.

The Kentucky Trail Town Program is an official tourism development designation available through the Office for Adventure Tourism. The criteria to receive designation from the state includes proximity to a national or state park, forest or recreational areas and near trail systems including water trails.

Benefits to becoming a Kentucky Trail Town allows for eligibility of marketing dollars for matching funds through the Kentucky Department of Travel and Tourism; designation in state maps and visitor guides and listing on the Adventure Tourism website and other state tourism marketing materials; highway signage designation the community as a Kentucky Trail Town.

“Being a part of the Kentucky Trail Town program seems to be a natural fit for Cave City,” states Sharon Tabor, Executive Director, Cave City Tourist & Convention Commission. “We have direct access to a national park, several canoe companies, horse-back riding, and Cave City is included in the Trans-America Bike Route Loop, with a bike route directly through town. Trail Town certification will make the outdoor adventure opportunities more visible and user friendly in order to develop a greater impact on Cave City tourism. Part of the planning has already been completed via the Cave Country Trails Initiative efforts. With Munfordville in the final stages of Trail Town designation and Brownsville’s efforts toward Trail Town, it only makes sense for Cave City to be the third Trail Town anchor on the parameters of Mammoth Cave National Park to strengthen the multi-billion dollar outdoor adventure tourism segment .”

Cave City has received their approval to move forward with the application and approval process, and the Cave City Welcome Center is developing a bike rental program to be implemented this spring. The next step is forming committees for signage, marketing, and trailheads. The process is expected to take about one year to complete.

A meeting for any interested parties will be held January 5, 6pm at the Cave City Convention Center, 502 Mammoth Cave St, Cave City, KY.

For more information, contact the Cave City Tourist & Convention Commission office at 270-773-3131 or email stabor@cavecityconventioncenter.com.