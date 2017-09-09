CAVE CITY WELCOMES ALL RECENT HURRICANE VICTIMS

on 09/09/2017 |

As Hurricane Irma moves closer, evacuations continue, leaving many people trying to decide exactly where they can go and what they can afford. Cave City Mayor Dewayne Hatcher says that anyone who has been evacuated due to Irma, or has been displaced because of Hurricane Harvey, will not only find a place to stay in Cave City, but local hotels and campgrounds are offering between 25% and 30% off room rates and campground fees.

A driver’s license or state ID will be required to check in.