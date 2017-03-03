CAVE CITY WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER BEING CAUGHT ON VIDEO SURVEILLANCE

A Cave City woman was arrested after being caught on video surveillance.

Early Tuesday morning, a woman was in the TJ Samson ICU waiting room when a white female had taken her car keys. The suspect then used the keys to get into the woman’s vehicle and stole various items including a purse, wallet, $100 in cash, debit and credit cards, prescription medications, along with various personal and vehicle identifications.

TJ Security officers were able to provide video surveillance that showed the woman and evidence of the crime, and they were able to identify the vehicle the woman was driving. Police were able to get an address for the suspect, identified as 33 year old Jerianna Cline, and Deputy Houchens with the Barren County Sheriff’s Office went to Cline’s home where the vehicle seen on the surveillance tape was in the driveway.

Deputy Houchens did make contact with Cline and she confessed to the theft. After obtaining a search warrant, the stolen items were found in a bedroom closet.

Cline was arrested and charged with one count of THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING UNDER $500. She was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.