CAVE CITY WOMAN ARRESTED ON SEVERAL DRUG CHARGES

07/21/2018

Thursday night, Cave City Police Chief Terrill Riley saw a white car weaving back and forth on Broadway Street, crossing the center line four times. Chief Riley then made a traffic stop and the car pulled over in Minit Mart parking lot. The driver, 29-year-old Jenny Ochoa, of Cave City, was acting nervous, according to the release, and Chief Riley called in K9 Jax..

Officer Paul Reynolds arrived at the scene with K9 Jax who indicated there were narcotics inside the car. During the search, officers found several items used to manufacture methamphetamine.

Ochoa was arrested and charged with Manufacturing Methamphetamine 1st Offense, Drug Paraphernalia,

Ochoa was lodged into the Barren County Detention Center. Chief Riley was assisted on scene by Officer Michael Stevenson, Officer Paul Reynolds, SGT James Roberts and Detectives with the Barren River Drug Task Force.