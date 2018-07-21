Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

CAVE CITY WOMAN ARRESTED ON SEVERAL DRUG CHARGES

on 07/21/2018 |

Thursday night, Cave City Police Chief Terrill Riley saw a white car weaving back and forth on Broadway Street, crossing the center line four times. Chief Riley then made a traffic stop and the car pulled over in Minit Mart parking lot. The driver, 29-year-old Jenny Ochoa, of Cave City, was acting nervous, according to the release, and Chief Riley called in K9 Jax..

Officer Paul Reynolds arrived at the scene with K9 Jax who indicated there were narcotics inside the car. During the search, officers found several items used to manufacture methamphetamine.

Ochoa was arrested and charged with Manufacturing Methamphetamine 1st Offense, Drug Paraphernalia,

Ochoa was lodged into the Barren County Detention Center. Chief Riley was assisted on scene by Officer Michael Stevenson, Officer Paul Reynolds, SGT James Roberts and Detectives with the Barren River Drug Task Force.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “CAVE CITY WOMAN ARRESTED ON SEVERAL DRUG CHARGES”

Please Leave a Reply

DOLLYWOOD PARKS AT THE GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS IN TENNESSEE IS THE COMPLETE SMOKY MOUNTAIN GETAWAY!

LISTEN TO WCLU LITE 102.3 FM AND 1490 AM FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN DOLLYWOOD TICKETS!

 


Person of the Day

SYDNEY ROBERTSON

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Mostly Cloudy
Currently
77°
Mostly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 07/21 20%
High 84° / Low 66°
Partly Cloudy
Thunderstorm
Sunday 07/22 80%
High 76° / Low 66°
Thunderstorm
Thunderstorm
Monday 07/23 80%
High 80° / Low 65°
Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.