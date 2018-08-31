CAVERNA CHARTERS A KIWANIS CLUB WITH 51 MEMBERS

on 08/31/2018 |

The Kiwanis Club of Caverna became official on Tuesday August 21st during it’s charter night. The event held at the Caverna High School celebrated the club’s official entry into Kiwanis International. The club chartered with 51 active members and will be serving the youth of the Cave City and Horse Cave communities. The event was started with a ribbon cutting by a joint group from Cave City Chamber of Commerce and the Hart County Chamber of Commerce. The ribbon cutting was followed by a silent auction fundraiser featuring items donated by several local businesses. Attendees were then served a dinner prepared by the students of the Caverna High School culinary program. “We are excited to be able to serve the kids of the area and to be able to help develop our future leaders” said Chris Summers one of the charter members. The event also served as a very successful fundraiser for the club. In addition to building funds for future service projects the club was also able to split the proceeds from the dinner with the Caverna High School culinary program. “It was great to have the young people of this program be able to prepare and serve for this special evening. We want to involve the young people in our projects to give them a taste of what it feels like to give back. The food was amazing and this was tremendous experience that built the confidence of these young students.” Superintendent of Caverna Schools Cornelius Faulkner said, “Caverna Kiwanis is an organization committed to giving back to the needs of this community. They are focused on kids and want to give them opportunities that will build our future leaders.”

Kiwanis Club of Caverna meets the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at the Caverna High School library at 6:00 PM. The public is welcome to attend.