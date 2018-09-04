CAVERNA STUDENTS ARE SAFE AND SOUND, THREAT WAS MADE TO NEW MEXICO SCHOOL OVER 1100 MILES AWAY

on 04/09/2018 |

Last week there was threat of school violence at Clovis High School, also referred to as CHS. Police said that a picture had been posted on Snapchat, showing a person holding a rifle with captions that referred to the school and said the person would be “going out with a bang.” A 17 year old male was arrested in connection with the incident.

As it goes today, the news story went online and was soon “liked” and “shared” on social media, and soon arrived in the news feed in South Central Kentucky. When someone locally saw the post, and the school referred to was CHS, they thought it was Caverna High School. Believing the threat was directed at Caverna High, the post was shared locally. Here is Superintendent Cornelius Faulkner:

Despite the threat was made to Clovis High School, which is in New Mexico and over 1100 miles away, Faulkner says that as soon as they were made aware of the post depicting a threat, they took immediate action:

The vast majority of young people are active on social media and often times that is where these types of threats can start. It is often the first thing officials will turn to when situations like this occur. Faulkner encourages parents to pay attention to what their kids post online and to step in if something doesn’t seem right.

All types of information can be easily spread online, and that includes false information.

Faulkner says that when it comes to a school district, school safety and educating the students are the top priorities. When it comes to situations like this one, Faulkner says the spreading of misinformation is a real issue:

Again, there was no threat at Caverna High School. As situations like this become more common, everyone is urged to make sure a story is true before you post or share.