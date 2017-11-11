Logo


A Barren County High School Student, 15 year old Cekara Cline is Missing

on 11/11/2017 |

Missing since 4pm 11-11-17

Glasgow, Ky,

A 15 year old girl, Cekara Cline, who goes by the name C.C. has been reported as missing late Friday night. The daughter of Jess and John Cline of Barren County reported to officials that she has been missing since approximately 4 pm Friday afternoon. The family is desperately pleading for help to locate their missing daughter.

At this hour an amber alert has been filed by the mother of the 15 year old girl, who is suspected to have taken her mothers car as she fled, by the Cline family in what her mother is calling a runaway attempt.

Jess Cline, C.C’s mother reported exclusively in a Facebook message to WCLU producer Mark Jones that this was a suspected runaway attempt, saying that she stole approximately $150 cash, then took the keys to her 2007 black Mercedes CKL 350 convertible and fled in the vehicle and has been missing ever since.

Mrs. Cline also reported to WCLU’s Mark Jones that her daughter has been

using her smart phone since she has been gone to video message with an older teenage male who’s identity was not stated at this time due to his possible minor status. She believes that the two teenagers may have met up and and are planning to flee to North Carolina together, according to information she has gathered.

Cekara’s last known whereabouts, obtained from GPS data collected from the smart phone, indicated the teenage Cline was in Westmoreland, TN, but Mrs. Cline stated that the father John Cline was unable to locate the missing girl, and unfortunately the data and a detailed search failed to turn anything up.

Cekara is described to be 15 years old, approximately 5 foot 3, with red/auburn hair, blue eyes and weighing approximately 160 lbs., she is also described to be an inexperienced driver and may be traveling towards North Carolina in a black 2007 Mercedes CKL 350 convertible.

Any information you have should be passed along to authorities. The number to the Glasgow Police Department is 270 651-5151. The Hotline for the national center for missing and exploited children is 1-800-the-lost and you can also report any clues to the whereabouts of Cekara Cline by listing the information on their website at www.missingkids.com

 A link is provided here on our website www.wcluradio.com   our Facebook as well as pictures of Cekara and the vehicle she is reported to be running away in.

