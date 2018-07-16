Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

CCFD: BODY OF A DECEASED WOMAN FOUND IN CAVE CITY HOUSE FIRE

on 07/16/2018 |

On Saturday afternoon, the Cave City Volunteer Fire Department responded to 720 Jenny Road after receiving a report of a house fire.  When firefighters arrived, they found the structure was completely engulfed in flames and part of it had collapsed.  Once the fire was put out, the body of a deceased female, identified as 63 year old Christine T. Wilkins, was found inside.

The Barren County Coroner’s Office transported the body to Louisville for an autopsy.  The fire is still under investigation.

The Cave City Volunteer Fire Department was assisted by the Park City and Hiseville Volunteer Fire Departments, the Barren County Sheriff’s Office, the Barren County Coroner’s Office and the State Fire Marshall’s Office.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “CCFD: BODY OF A DECEASED WOMAN FOUND IN CAVE CITY HOUSE FIRE”

Please Leave a Reply

DOLLYWOOD PARKS AT THE GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS IN TENNESSEE IS THE COMPLETE SMOKY MOUNTAIN GETAWAY!

LISTEN TO WCLU LITE 102.3 FM AND 1490 AM FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN DOLLYWOOD TICKETS!

 


Person of the Day

 

DAVID WITTY

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
82°
Overcast
Mostly Cloudy
Monday 07/16 20%
High 87° / Low 71°
Mostly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 07/17 20%
High 88° / Low 64°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Wednesday 07/18 10%
High 86° / Low 62°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.