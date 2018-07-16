CCFD: BODY OF A DECEASED WOMAN FOUND IN CAVE CITY HOUSE FIRE

on 07/16/2018 |

On Saturday afternoon, the Cave City Volunteer Fire Department responded to 720 Jenny Road after receiving a report of a house fire. When firefighters arrived, they found the structure was completely engulfed in flames and part of it had collapsed. Once the fire was put out, the body of a deceased female, identified as 63 year old Christine T. Wilkins, was found inside.

The Barren County Coroner’s Office transported the body to Louisville for an autopsy. The fire is still under investigation.

The Cave City Volunteer Fire Department was assisted by the Park City and Hiseville Volunteer Fire Departments, the Barren County Sheriff’s Office, the Barren County Coroner’s Office and the State Fire Marshall’s Office.