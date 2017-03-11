CCPD: 13 YEAR OLD MISSING FROM CAVE CITY

on 11/03/2017 |

From Cave City Police:

Missing Juvenile from Cave City.

Name: Adrianna Wood AKA Anna Wood

DOB: 11/03/2003

Age: 13

Last seen at her residence in Cave City on November 1st 2017 at around 1230 P.M. CST. Last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants with pink rose earrings. Anna is best described as being a white female, 5’6″ tall, weighs 100lbs, with blonde hair and blue eyes. If anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of Anna, please contact the Cave City Police Department at 270-651-5151.