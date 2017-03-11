Logo


CCPD: 13 YEAR OLD MISSING FROM CAVE CITY

11/03/2017

From Cave City Police:
Missing Juvenile from Cave City.

Name: Adrianna Wood AKA Anna Wood
DOB: 11/03/2003
Age: 13

Last seen at her residence in Cave City on November 1st 2017 at around 1230 P.M. CST. Last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants with pink rose earrings. Anna is best described as being a white female, 5’6″ tall, weighs 100lbs, with blonde hair and blue eyes. If anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of Anna, please contact the Cave City Police Department at 270-651-5151.

