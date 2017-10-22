CCPD: 7 1/2 GRAMS OF METH FOUND DURING ROUTINE TRAFFIC STOP

on 10/22/2017 |

Late Friday night, Officer Chris Edwards with the Cave City Police Department was on patrol when he saw a black 2002 Dodge Ram with no license plate driving in a careless manner on Happy Valley Street.

A traffic stop was initiated and contact was made with the driver 33 year old Kristin Henley of Glasgow. Two juveniles were passengers. After an alert was indicated by K9 Jax, a search was conducted and police found 7 ½ grams of crystal meth inside the truck.

Henley was placed under arrest and is charged with Careless Driving, Failure To Produce Insurance Card, Failure To Maintain Insurance, Possession Of A Controlled Substance 1st Degree, two counts of Endangering The Welfare Of A Minor and Failure To Notify Address Change To The Department Of Transportation. Henley was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

Officer Edwards was assisted on scene by Sgt James Roberts, Officer Paul Reynolds, and K9 Jax.

