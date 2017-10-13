CCPD: A SIMPLE TRAFFIC STOP TURNS INTO TWO ARRESTS

on 10/13/2017 |

Wednesday night, Officer Michael Stevenson conducted a traffic stop after seeing a vehicle traveling with only one headlight.

During the stop, Officer Stevenson was notified that the driver, 37 year old Jennifer Jones, of Park City, had an outstanding warrant for Failure To Appear in court on a charge of No Insurance. A brief investigation at the scene, led to additional charges of One Headlight, No Registration Receipt, License To Be In Possession, Failure To Produce Insurance Card, No Insurance, Possession Of Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia and DUI.

29 year old Kennedy Martin was a passenger in the vehicle and police found that he also had an outstanding warrant for Failure To Appear on charges of DUI, Possession Of Marijuana, Possession of Open Alcohol Beverage Container In A Motor Vehicle and Failure To Produce Insurance Card.

Both were arrested and lodged in the Barren County Detention center. Officer Stevenson was assisted on scene by Officer Christopher Edwards.