Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

CCPD: A STOP AT THE GAS PUMP, LEADS TO A TRIP TO THE BCDC

on 08/08/2017 |

A stop at the gas pump leads to a trip to the Detention Center.

Cave City Police Officer Paul Reynolds arrested 38 year old Melissa Logsdon of Horse Cave on Friday night. Officer Reynolds received a complaint of a female passed out in her car while parked at the gas pumps at Minit Mart on South Dixie Highway. After a making contact with Logsdon and a brief investigation Officer Reynolds placed her under arrest and charged her with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and or drugs 1st offense and possession of a controlled substances 3rd degree. Logsdon was lodged into the Barren County Jail. Officer Reynolds was assisted on scene by K-9 Jax.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “CCPD: A STOP AT THE GAS PUMP, LEADS TO A TRIP TO THE BCDC”

Please Leave a Reply

Beech Bend Park

 


Person of the Day

SONDRA ALTMAN
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS
 

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Mostly Cloudy
Currently
79°
Mostly Cloudy
Clear
Tuesday 08/08 0%
High 82° / Low 59°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 08/09 20%
High 84° / Low 66°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thursday 08/10 50%
High 83° / Low 67°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.