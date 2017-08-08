CCPD: A STOP AT THE GAS PUMP, LEADS TO A TRIP TO THE BCDC

on 08/08/2017 |

A stop at the gas pump leads to a trip to the Detention Center.

Cave City Police Officer Paul Reynolds arrested 38 year old Melissa Logsdon of Horse Cave on Friday night. Officer Reynolds received a complaint of a female passed out in her car while parked at the gas pumps at Minit Mart on South Dixie Highway. After a making contact with Logsdon and a brief investigation Officer Reynolds placed her under arrest and charged her with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and or drugs 1st offense and possession of a controlled substances 3rd degree. Logsdon was lodged into the Barren County Jail. Officer Reynolds was assisted on scene by K-9 Jax.