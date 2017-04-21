On Wednesday April 19, 2017, Officer Michael Stevenson observed a blue Dodge pickup traveling on Happy Valley Street. The vehicle made a left turn onto Estes Rd almost causing a collision. The vehicle then made a right turn on to Whitney Woods Rd without stopping at the stop sign. When Officer Stevenson activated his emergency lights the vehicle traveled completely off the roadway almost striking a fence. After a brief investigation the driver of the vehicle Jeanette Wease, 50, of Horse Cave, was arrested and charged with careless driving, disregarding a stop sign, Operating a motor vehicle under the influence 3rd Offense aggravated, driving on a DUI suspended license aggravated, no registration plates and no registration receipt. Wease was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.
CAVE CITY POLICE ARREST WOMAN AFTER NEARLY CAUSING COLLISION
04/21/2017
