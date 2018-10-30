CCPD ARREST 3 MONDAY NIGHT

on 10/30/2018 |

Cave City Police Officer Paul Reynolds arrested 28 year old Jeremy Pennington of Horse Cave



and 23 year old Jacob Srygler of Bonnieville on Monday night.



Officer Reynolds observed Pennington driving a Silver Mustang in a reckless manner on Mammoth Cave Road. After Officer Reynolds made a traffic stop and a brief investigation K-9 Jax was deployed where he give a positive alert on the vehicle. Pennington was arrested and charged with careless driving, trafficking in a controlled substances 1st degree (meth) and drug paraphernalia. The passenger in the vehicle Srygler, was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substances 1st degree (meth), drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed deadly weapon. Both Pennington and Srygler was lodged into the Barren County Jail. Officer Reynolds was assisted on scene by Officer Chris Poynter and the Barren River Drug Task Force.

Cave City Police Officer Paul Reynolds arrested 25 year old Brandon Zygai of Cave City on Monday night.



Officer Reynolds was dispatched to 307 North 1st Street in reference to a vehicle that had drove threw the house. Upon arrival Officer Reynolds was meet by Zygai’s wife, she stated that Zygai had drove his car threw her house, assaulted her and then took off running on foot. A short period later Zygai was picked up by Hart County Sheriff Deputy walking on I-65. Zygai was then turned back over to Officer Reynolds and arrested and charged with four counts of attempted murder, violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO, assault 4th degree (domestic violence) and fleeing or evading police 1st degree. Zygai was lodged into the Barren County Jail. Officer Reynolds was assisted by Officer Chris Poynter, Hart County Sheriff Department and Glasgow Police Department.