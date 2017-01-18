CCPD ARREST BOTH SUBJECTS AFTER RESPONDING TO DOMESTIC DISPUTE

On Tuesday, January 17 Officer Chris Edwards of the Cave City Police Department was dispatched to 202 Mammoth Cave St. for a domestic dispute. Edwards identified the subjects as Timothy Simpson and Lena Crooke, both of Cave City. While on the scene Officer Stevenson discovered a lunch box with eight ounces of Marijuana, 32 Xanax 2mg pills in an unmarked container, digital scales and other drug paraphernalia. Upon questioning the subjects, Crooke admitted the items in question to be hers. Officer Stevenson placed her under arrest. During the arrest process Mr. Simpson began yelling expletives creating a public disturbance. Officer Edwards attempted to place Simpson under arrest for Disorderly Conduct, at which point Simpson began resisting which resulted in an altercation between him self and officers on scene. Search of his person incident to arrest lead to Edwards discovery of $445.40 cash waded in his coat pocket, which is believed to be profits of the seized drugs. Both subjects are charged with Trafficking Marijuana < 8 ounces, Trafficking Controlled Substance 3rd degree, and Drug Paraphernalia. Simpson was additionally charged with Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest. Both have been lodged in the Barren County Detention Center. [caption id="attachment_29439" align="alignnone" width="347"] Lena Crooke[/caption].