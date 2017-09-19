CCPD ARREST CAVE CITY MAN FOR CAR THEFT

on 09/19/2017 |

Cave City Police Officer Michael Stevenson arrested 26 year old Michael Skaggs of Cave City on Monday evening. Cave City Police were dispatched to Cave Land Motel earlier in the day in reference to a vehicle that had been stolen. Officer Stevenson located the vehicle and after a brief investigation Skaggs was arrested and charged with Theft by unlawful taking auto- $500 or more but less than $ 10,000. Skaggs was lodged into the Barren County Jail. Officer Stevenson was assisted on the case by Captain Darrell Butler.