CCPD ARREST MAN FOR ASSAULTING AND FLEEING POLICE

on 10/18/2018 |

Cave City Police Officer Chris Poynter arrest 23 year old Dalton Broome of Cave City on early Wednesday morning.

Officer Poynter was dispatched to 107 Eastland Court in reference to a out of control individual. Upon Officer Poynter arriving on scene and a brief investigation he discovered that Broome had been involved in a physical domestic with his girlfriend. Officer Poynter attempted to place Broome under arrest when he tried to flee from the house and then becoming physical with Officer Poynter striking him several times. Officer Poynter then was able to gain control of Broome and placed him under arrest. Broome was arrest and charged with assault 4th degree (domestic violence), assault 3rd degree (police officer) and fleeing or evading police 2nd degree. Broome was lodged into the Barren County Jail.