CCPD ARREST MAN WANTED BY US MARSHALLS

Cave City Police arrest man fleeing from Connecticut.

On Monday, Cave City Police Officer Joey Judd received information that a man staying at the city’s Budge Inn was wanted by the US Marshall’s Service. Officer Judd went to the motel on North Dixie Hwy and made contact with 41 year old Robert McClintock. After confirming that McClintock was wanted out of the state of Connecticut for a parole violation he was taken into custody and lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

Officer Judd was assisted by Deputy Aaron Bennett and Deputy Jason Morgan with the Barren County Sheriff’s Office.