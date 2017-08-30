Cave City Police arrested 30 year old Michael Abney and 18 year old Kristopher Dillard both of Cave City on Monday night. The arrest was from a joint investigation between Cave City Police and the Barren County Sherriff’s Office. The two departments had several vehicles broke into around the Cave City area and one vehicle being stolen from Northside Estates and then set on fire at Caverna Elementary School. After receiving tips that Abney and Dillard were involved and a investigation both Abney and Dillard were charged with criminal mischief 1st degree, receiving stolen property under $500 and receiving property stolen property under $ 10,000. Abney was also charged with possession of controlled substances 1st degree (methamphetamine). Both Abney and Dillard were lodged into the Barren County Jail.
CCPD ARREST TWO IN CONNECTION THEFTS AND VEHICLE FIRE
on 08/30/2017
