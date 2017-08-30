Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

CCPD ARREST TWO IN CONNECTION THEFTS AND VEHICLE FIRE

on 08/30/2017 |

Cave City Police arrested 30 year old Michael Abney and 18 year old Kristopher Dillard both of Cave City on Monday night. The arrest was from a joint investigation between Cave City Police and the Barren County Sherriff’s Office. The two departments had several vehicles broke into around the Cave City area and one vehicle being stolen from Northside Estates and then set on fire at Caverna Elementary School. After receiving tips that Abney and Dillard were involved and a investigation both Abney and Dillard were charged with criminal mischief 1st degree, receiving stolen property under $500 and receiving property stolen property under $ 10,000. Abney was also charged with possession of controlled substances 1st degree (methamphetamine). Both Abney and Dillard were lodged into the Barren County Jail.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “CCPD ARREST TWO IN CONNECTION THEFTS AND VEHICLE FIRE”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

CHARLES NORRIS
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS
 

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Mostly Cloudy
Currently
81°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy
Wednesday 08/30 20%
High 84° / Low 67°
Mostly Cloudy
Chance of Rain
Thursday 08/31 80%
High 78° / Low 68°
Chance of Rain
Rain
Friday 09/01 100%
High 71° / Low 56°
Rain
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.