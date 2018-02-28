CCPD: CAVE CITY MAN ARRESTED AFTER HIS DRIVING FORCES CRUISER IN A DITCH

on 02/28/2018 |

Cave City man is arrested after forcing a cruiser off the road.

Around 11:30pm Monday night, Sergeant James Roberts of the Cave City Police Department was traveling East on Les Turner Road when he was forced to take the ditch, after meeting a vehicle that was in the middle of the road. Sgt. Roberts immediately conducted a traffic stop.

Sgt. Roberts learned that the driver, 27-year-old Bruce Doll, of Cave City, was driving on a DUI suspended license and had an active bench warrant. After they were given consent to search, police found suspected meth and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

Doll was arrested and charged with Reckless Driving, Driving On A DUI Suspended License, Failure To Produce Insurance Card, Rear License Plate Not Illuminated, Possession Of A Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia. Doll was also served with the warrant.

Doll was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.