CCPD: COMPLAINT LEADS TO ARREST

On January 5th, 2017 Officers with the Cave City Police Department
received a complaint of a reckless driver traveling West on Mammoth
Cave Street. Officers located the vehicle and through a brief
investigation it was determined that Dallas Flowers of Cave City was operating a
motor vehicle under the influence. He was arrested by Officer James
Roberts and assisted by Chief Terrill Riley. Flowers was charged with
DUI 2nd aggravating circumstances, illegal Possession of a legend
drug, and obstructed vision/windshield.
On January 5th, 2017 Officers with the Cave City Police Department