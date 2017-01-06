CCPD: COMPLAINT LEADS TO ARREST

On January 5th, 2017 Officers with the Cave City Police Department

received a complaint of a reckless driver traveling West on Mammoth

Cave Street. Officers located the vehicle and through a brief

investigation it was determined that Dallas Flowers of Cave City was operating a

motor vehicle under the influence. He was arrested by Officer James

Roberts and assisted by Chief Terrill Riley. Flowers was charged with

DUI 2nd aggravating circumstances, illegal Possession of a legend

drug, and obstructed vision/windshield.