CCPD: DEMANDING A RIDE LANDS A CAVE CITY MAN IN THE BCDC, TIP OF ERRATIC DRIVER LEADS TO ARREST

05/01/2018

Cave City Police Officer Mark Johnson arrested 31 year old Joshua McGavic of Cave City on Sunday morning. McGavic came walking to the Police Department and demanded a ride and then became very irate. While Officer Johnson was speaking with McGavic, CCPD says it was evident that McGavic was manifestly under the influence. At this time Officer Johnson placed McGavic under arrest for Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place, Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest.

Cave City Police Officer Chris Edwards arrested 27 year old, Andrew J Williams of Bonnieville, KY early Saturday morning. Officer Edwards had received a complaint of a vehicle driven by Mr. Williams driving erratically, heading into Cave City. Officer Edwards observed the vehicle cross the white fog line one time prior to initiating a traffic stop on the vehicle on Doyle Avenue in Cave City. Subsequent to a brief on scene investigation Williams was arrested for Careless Driving, Operating A Motor Vehicle Under The Influence Of Drugs, Possession Of Marijuana, Possession Of A Controlled Substance 1st Degree (methamphetamine,) Possession Of A Controlled Substance 2nd Degree (drug unspecified,) Drug Paraphernalia, and Failure To Notify Department Of Transportation Of Address Change. Mr. Williams is lodged in the Barren County Detention Center. Officer Edwards was assisted on scene by Sergeant James Roberts.

