CCPD DISCOVER DRUGS INSIDE A VEHICLE, WHEN NO ONE CLAIMS OWNERSHIP, BOTH ARE ARRESTED

On June 3rd 2018 around midnight SGT James Roberts with the Cave City Police Department observed a White 2005 Chevrolet Silverado traveling East on Happy Valley Street. SGT. Roberts observed the vehicle weaving in its lane of travel and cross the yellow line multiple times. SGT Roberts initiated his emergency equipment and stopped the vehicle. Upon making contact with the driver neither driver or passenger was wearing a seatbelt. Sgt Roberts also detected the strong odor of marijuana emanating from inside the vehicle. The driver admitted that there may be a “marijuana roach” inside the truck. During a subsequent search of the vehicle officers recovered a small amount of suspected crystal methamphetamine inside a cigarette pack, two suspected marijuana roaches and a small bag of marijuana. Neither person inside the vehicle claimed ownership of the property. Subsequently James Williams and Lewis Donovan of Meridian Mississippi were arrested and transported to Barren County Detention Center.