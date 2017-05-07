CCPD FIND 14.5 G OF METH AT A ROUTINE TRAFFIC STOP

Just before 9:00pm Tuesday night, Sergeant James Roberts with the Cave City Police Department conducted a routine traffic stop on a brown Chevrolet Blazer on Dixie Highway for having only one headlight and no muffler. The vehicle pulled over in the Minit Mart parking lot and initially gave police his brother’s name. Ultimately, Sergeant Roberts was able to identify the driver as Terry L. Dennis of Owensboro.

The investigation led to a search of the vehicle where SGT Roberts recovered approximately 14.5 grams of methamphetamine and 9.1 grams of marijuana. Dennis was arrested and charged with: One Headlight, Inadequate Silencer, Giving Officer False Identifying Information, License To Be In Possession, No Registration Receipt, Operating Motor Vehicle Under The Influence of Drugs 1st Degree (aggravating circumstances), Drug Paraphernalia Buy/Possess, Possession of Marijuana, Tampering With Physical Evidence and Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st offense, (2 grams or greater Methamphetamine).

SGT Roberts was assisted on scene by Officers Paul Reynolds, K-9 Jax, Joey Judd and Tim Highbaugh of Cave City Police Department.