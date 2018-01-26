CCPD: GAME OVER FOR A CAVE CITY MAN ARRESTED FOR ASSAULT-ACCUSED OF BEATING SOMEONE WITH A BASEBALL BAT

on 01/26/2018 |

It was game over for a Cave City man.

When the 911 Center got a call reporting someone was being beat with a baseball bat Thursday evening, Cave City Police Chief Terrill Riley was dispatched to the scene. Once on the scene at East Duke Street, Chief Riley said victim of the beating was transported to The Medical Center at Caverna for treatment of head injuries. 21 year old Joey Price, of Cave City, was arrested in connection with the attack and charged with Assault 2nd Degree, Domestic Violence.

He was lodge din the Barren County Detention Center,