CCPD IS SEEKING INFORMATION OF MISSING JUVENILLE

on 01/23/2017 |
***URGENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE***
The Cave City Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of missing juvenile, Felicity Hope Perkins, age 14. Felicity was last seen at her residence in Cave City on January 22nd 2017. Felicity is believed to be in the Barren County/Glasgow area possibly accompanying a Cordell Huskey subject of whom is described as being a black male, age 23. Felicity is described as being a white female, light skinned, around 5’5″, weighing 90lbs, with blonde hair below the shoulders and blue eyes. Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Felicity Hope Perkins is urged to contact the Cave City Police Department or Barren County Dispatch at 270-651-5151.

012317 Missing Juvenille

