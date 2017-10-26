Logo


CCPD & K9 JAX: TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO DRUG ARREST

on 10/26/2017 |

Just before 11:00am on Monday, Officer Paul Reynolds with the Cave City Police Department was on patrol and saw a 2001 Mazda Tribute cross the yellow line three times, while traveling East on Old Lexington Road.

Officer Reynolds conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, 48 year old Bryan Golder of Cub Run. Cave City Police say that Golder’s speech was slurred, his eyes were bloodshot and he admitted he had taken morphine and oxycodone earlier in the day prior to driving.

An alert was indicated after Officer Reynolds deployed K-9 Jax, on the passenger side door. During a search of the vehicle, police found a glass methamphetamine pipe with meth inside of it. Upon interviewing the driver, as well as the two passengers, 20 year old Christian Gibbins of Hardyville and 23 year old Dakota Napper, of Bowling Green, no one claimed ownership.

All three were arrested and charged with Possession Of A Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia. Golder was additionally charged with DUI and Failure To Maintain Insurance. All three were lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

