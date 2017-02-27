CCPD MAKE A FELONY ASSAULT ARREST

Cave City Police make felony assault arrest:

Cave City Police Officer Michael Stevenson arrested 56 year old King Martin on Saturday morning. Officer were dispatched to 308 Ford Street in reference to illegal burning, upon officers arriving the fire department was dispatched to extinguish the illegal burn. Officer Garth Avery cited King to court for the illegal burn and he became very irate and made threatening comments toward the officers. The officers attempted to place King under arrest for terroristic threating when he began to assault the officers. After a brief struggle with King he was placed under arrest and charged with fire hazard season burning before 4:300 PM, terroristic threatening 3rd degree, resisting arrest, assault 3rd degree (police officer) and disorderly conduct 2nd degree. Officer Stevenson and Officer Avery was assisted on scene by Emergency Management Officer John Stephens. King was lodged into the Barren County Jail.