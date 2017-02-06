CCPD MAKE ARREST

Friday night, Officers with the Cave City Police Department received a complaint of a reckless driver traveling into the city limits on Mammoth Cave Road. Officers observed the vehicle operating in a reckless manner and stopped the vehicle. After a brief investigation Officer Paul Reynolds placed Debra Reynolds under arrest for Public intoxication, Possession of controlled substance 2nd degree, and promoting contraband.
Reynolds was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.
