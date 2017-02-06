Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

CCPD MAKE ARREST

on 02/06/2017 |
Featured Local News News Top Stories

Friday night, Officers with the Cave City Police Department received a complaint of a reckless driver traveling into the city limits on Mammoth Cave Road. Officers observed the vehicle operating in a reckless manner and stopped the vehicle. After a brief investigation Officer Paul Reynolds placed Debra Reynolds under arrest for Public intoxication, Possession of controlled substance 2nd degree, and promoting contraband.
Reynolds was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

Debra Reynolds

Debra Reynolds

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

 

 

 

GOOD AS GOOD2

PERSON OF THE DAY

Ruth Pace

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

texas2

© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Created by Arcas Digital